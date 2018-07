WANTED: A courier for backup driver on laboratory routes.

You will need a dependable vehicle, a smart phone and must be available to work some mornings, some evenings and Saturdays.

You must have a clean driving record and must be a very dependable person who can do scheduled pick-ups at veterinarians’ offices.

This would be ideal for a retired person seeking some extra income.

For more information, call 865-332-4797 and leave a message if no one answers.