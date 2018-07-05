Home / Community Bulletin Board / Wandell campaign event

Jim Harris 30 mins ago

(Wandell campaign press release) Please come join Anderson County Commissioner Tracy Wandell for a casual meet and greet get together at the Mountain View Park Pavilion located on Mountain View Rd off of East Wolf Valley Rd.  The event is Saturday July 7th from 4 to 7 pm.

Wandell writes, “I am eager to meet and talk with the residents and people of District 1 and those formally of District 3! We will have hot dogs and hamburgers & all the fixin’s provided by our special guest chef and volunteer grill master Gary Thornton of Big G’s Diner located in South Clinton. If you’d like to bring a dish or dessert to share please feel free to do so. There will be yard signs available if you would like one. If you want a sign now or have any questions or needs, feel free to contact me. Thank you and hope to meet you at the meet and greet or before.”
Cell #: 865-388-0921
Home #: 865-945-1735
Email: tlwandell@msn.com

