Vonda Parker Isbell, age 83 of Norris

Vonda ”Bonnie” Isbell (né Parker) of Norris, TN went home to her Lord and Savior on July 13, 2018, at the age of 83. Vonda was born on July 5, 1935 in Parrottsville, TN. She was a founding member of Norris First Baptist Church. She taught Sunday school and Bible school for many years.

Vonda is preceded in death in death by her parents, Glenn and Ella Mae Parker and brother, Ralph Parker.

She is survived by the love of her life, husband, Bud Isbell of Norris, TN; daughters, Mary Lou Hill

and Lisa Castleman; grandchildren, great grandchildren; sisters, Mildred Williams of Florence, SC and

Sylvia Harris of Powell, TN; many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at Norris First Baptist Church

with a Celebration of Life service to follow. Her graveside will be 9:00 am, Thursday, July 19, 2018 at

Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

