Home / Obituaries / Vonda Parker Isbell, age 83 of Norris

Vonda Parker Isbell, age 83 of Norris

Jim Harris 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 52 Views

Vonda ”Bonnie” Isbell (né Parker) of Norris, TN went home to her Lord and Savior on July 13, 2018, at the age of 83. Vonda was born on July 5, 1935 in Parrottsville, TN. She was a founding member of Norris First Baptist Church. She taught Sunday school and Bible school for many years.

Vonda is preceded in death in death by her parents, Glenn and Ella Mae Parker and brother, Ralph Parker.

She is survived by the love of her life, husband, Bud Isbell of Norris, TN; daughters, Mary Lou Hill

and Lisa Castleman; grandchildren, great grandchildren; sisters, Mildred Williams of Florence, SC and

Sylvia Harris of Powell, TN; many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at Norris First Baptist Church

with a Celebration of Life service to follow. Her graveside will be 9:00 am, Thursday, July 19, 2018 at

Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Flavie Mourad – Terzian, age 81 of Clinton

Flavie Mourad – Terzian, age 81 of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, July 14, 2018. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.