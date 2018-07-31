Virginia wreck kills Clinton woman

A Clinton woman died after a car crash in Virginia last week.

Virginia State Police say that the collision between a Toyota 4Runner and a tractor-trailer occurred in the late-morning hours of Monday July 23rd on Interstate 81 South in Botetourt County.

Authorities say that Stephen Flick of Clinton was merging his 4Runner on to the interstate from exit 150 when the vehicle swerved and Flick lost control, ending up in the path of a tractor trailer, which was unable to avoid a collision.

Flick’s 59-year-old wife Beth was a passenger in the Toyota and she was taken to a hospital in Roanoke, where she later died from her injuries. Stephen Flick suffered broken ribs, a lacerated liver and other injuries, according to a GoFundMe page set up to benefit the family, and he is now recovering.

Both of the Flicks were wearing seat belts, according to VSP, which did not indicate if the driver of the tractor trailer was injured.

