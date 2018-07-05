Verdie Kennedy Shannon entered into her Heavenly home Wednesday, July 4, 2018. She has faithfully served the Lord for many years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Elzie Shannon; son, Frank Shannon; grandson, Richey Sharp; parents, L.R. and Tensie Kennedy; sisters, Bertha Byrge Marlow, Ora Bowling; brothers Carlie Kennedy, Harvey Kennedy, and Thomas Kennedy.

She is survived by daughters, Faye Sharp and husband Richard, Rita Rutherford and husband Phil, Pearl Fritts and husband Leon; 7 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren; sister, Artie Ward Byrge; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, July 5, 2018 at the Rocky Top chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 5-7 pm. Funeral Services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Leon Fritts and Phil Rutherford officiating. Family and friends will meet Friday morning at 9:15 am at the funeral home and proceed to Oak Grove Cemetery for interment at 10 am.

