“Game On” is the theme for this year’s Vacation Bible School at New Salem Baptist Church located at 1030 Oak Ridge Highway. It will begin Sunday June 22nd with a kick off and pep rally for parents and kids from 6 to 8:30 pm, and will continue Monday the 23rd through Wednesday July 25th from 6 to 8:30 pm.

Everyone is welcome to join New Salem Baptist Church for fun, food, games, crafts and God’s Word.