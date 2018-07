Vacation Bible School at Clinton Church of Christ

The Clinton Church of Christ at 500 North Main Street in Clinton will hold Vacation Bible School Sunday July 22nd through Thursday July 26th.

This year’s theme is “Excavate: Discovering the Treasures of Jesus,” with classes for all ages.

Sunday the 22nd, VBS will run from 6 to 8 pm, with sessions through the week from 7 to 9 pm.

For more information, call 865-457-0803 or visit www.clintonchurch.com.