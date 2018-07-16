UPDATE: Anderson escapee charged with escape

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department says that Damian Reynolds, the 39-year-old man who walked out of the Anderson County Jail due to what officials have called “human error” on Wednesday night, was taken back into custody on Friday afternoon.

Reynolds was being processed for intake after being arrested on a theft charge and two warrants when he managed to mingle with a group of inmates being released and walk out the front door.

Chief Jailer Avery Johnson told WYSH earlier this week that intake and release procedures were not followed and that there was “no excuse” for the mistake.

Reynolds was booked into the Jail Friday on the original charges as well as a charge of escape and his bond on the previous charges was revoked. As of this morning, he remained in custody at the ACDF.