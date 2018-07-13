Home / Breaking News / Update: Anderson escapee back in custody

Update: Anderson escapee back in custody

Jim Harris 1 day ago

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department says that Damian Reynolds, the 39-year-old man who walked out of the Anderson County Jail due to what officials have called “human error” on Wednesday night, has been taken back into custody.

Reynolds was being processed for intake after being arrested on a theft charge and two warrants when he managed to mingle with a group of inmates being released and walk out the front door.

Chief Jailer Avery Johnson told WYSH earlier this week that intake and release procedures were not followed and that there was “no excuse” for the mistake.

Officials have said this is the first time an inmate has escaped from the Jail in at least 25 years.

Reynolds will likely face additional charges after his premature departure from the jail.

