Tuesday at the Fair: Kids’ Fun Night, DJ, Talent Show and more!

Tonight is Night #2 of the Anderson County Fair at the Fairgrounds in Clinton.

Gates open at 5 pm.

Tickets are $5 per person, with kids 6 & under admitted free. A season pass that gets you in each night is only $20.

Pay-one-Price each night for unlimited rides on the James Gang Amusements Midway, which opens at 6 pm.

The nightly tractor parade of power happens at 7:00 and the Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo will be there as well, sponsored by Regina Copeland for Trustee. There is also a nightly $100 cash giveaway sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevy at 7 and 9 pm.

Tonight’s special events at “Peoples bank of the South Night” at the Fair include the 4-H Showcase Talent Show & Fashion Review from 6 to 8 pm; Living Heritage Demonstrations of Handmade Greeting Cards from 6 to 9 pm; Kids Fun Night sponsored by Holley-Gamble from 6 to 9 pm; and Mobile Sounds DJ Entertainment from 7 to 10 pm providing the soundtrack to a dance party at the Fair.

For more information, visit www.andersoncountyfairtn.com.