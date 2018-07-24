Home / Community Bulletin Board / Time running out to vote early

Jim Harris 1 day ago

Early voting continues through July 28th across Tennessee in advance of the August 2nd county general and state and federal primary elections.

You can vote early in Anderson County from 10 am to 6 pm weekdays and from 9 am to 12 noon on Saturday at the Clinton Community Center, Oak Ridge’s Midtown Community Center or at the North Anderson Government Office in Andersonville.

On Monday, 568 people voted in Anderson County, bringing the nine-day total to 4496.

In Campbell County, you can vote weekdays from 9 am to 4 pm at the Election Commission office in Jacksboro and from 9 am to 2 pm at the Jellico Municipal Building. Those same polling locations will be open on Saturday as well from 9 am to 1 pm for the final day of early voting.

Monday in Campbell County, 327 people voted, bringing their nine-day total to 3226.

Voters are reminded they can vote at any one of those polling locations during early voting and that they must bring with them a valid photo ID when they head out to cast their ballots.

For much more on the August election and early voting in Anderson County, visit www.acelect.com or call the Election Commission at 865-457-6238.

In Campbell County, call 423-562-9777 or visit www.campbellelections.com.

