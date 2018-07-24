Home / Local News / Three charged with exploiting ‘elderly or vulnerable’ adult

Three charged with exploiting ‘elderly or vulnerable’ adult

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, an Andersonville man and two Andersonville women have been indicted on charges of financial exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable person and theft of more than $60,000.

46-year-old Johnnie Shane Munsey, 71-year-old Phyllis Joan Spradling, and 42-year-old Tammie Jo Munsey were indicted by the Anderson County Grand Jury in Clinton on July 10. The charges are both Class B felonies.

The three defendants, who all live at the same address in Andersonville, are accused of financially exploiting an elderly or vulnerable adult between December 30, 2015, through November 1, 2017.

They are also accused of obtaining property, including but not limited to U.S. currency valued at more than $60,000, from the victim without his consent.

The trio is scheduled to be arraigned in Anderson County Criminal Court in Clinton on July 30.

All three were arrested on July 16th, and each posted bonds of $75,000

