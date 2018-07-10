Teresa Melton, age 61 of Clinton, passed away on Monday, July 2, 2018 at the North Knoxville Medical Center. She was born on February 28, 1957 to the late William “Bill” and Cloteene Pruitt in Oak Ridge. She was of the Christian faith.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by sister, Terri Gadd.

She is survived by: husband, David Melton; son, Jason Melton; daughter, Carmen Melton ; siblings, Tim Grubbs and wife Sue, Billie Carter; nieces, Tammy Cheek, Paula Grubbs; nephews, Jamie Beach, Nicky Gadd; brother-in-law, Neal Gadd; and many other family and friends.

The family is planning a memorial service at a later date.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top is in charge of all arrangements.