TBI: Two charged with pretending to be licensed contractors

(TBI) An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of two East Tennessee men accused of pretending to be licensed contractors.

In August 2017, at the request of 7th District Attorney General Dave Clark, TBI Special Agents began investigating a complaint of contractor fraud involving EPM Handyman Services. The business is owned by 37-year-old Jonathan Presley and 45-year-old Warren Presley. During the course of the investigation, Agents learned the men were paid to build a garage at a location in Anderson County in April 2017 but never completed the job. The investigation further revealed that the men were not licensed contractors authorized to conduct this type of business.

On March 13th, the Anderson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging both men with one count of Impersonation of a Licensed Professional. Tuesday, Jonathan Presley turned himself in and was booked into the Anderson County Jail on a $10,000 bond. Later that evening, Warren Presley was served in the Knox County Jail, where he is being held on unrelated charges.