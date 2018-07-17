TBI probing inmate death at ACDF

The TBI is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an inmate at the Anderson County Jail on July 4th.

36-year-old April Michelle Beach of Rocky Top was picked up on July 2nd by an Anderson County Sheriff’s deputy for a probation violation and a violation of her pre-trial release and booked into the Jail.

On the morning of the 4th, according to a source close to the investigation, she became ill and was transported by paramedics to the emergency room, where she was pronounced dead.

While the circumstances of her death do not appear to be suspicious in nature, the TBI was called into investigate by District Attorney General Dave Clark, as required by state law.

We have reached out to the TBI for an update on that investigation, and as soon as we receive more information, we will pass it along to you.