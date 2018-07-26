TBI investigating inmate death at Campbell jail

An inmate was found dead in his cell at the Campbell County Jail early Tuesday afternoon and the TBI is investigating the circumstances of his death.

At around noon Tuesday, jailers called investigators from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office to the jail after 47-year-old Murdis Daniel Phillips was found hanging in his cell. Corrections officers attempted to revive Phillips, but he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival at the Tennova Medical Center in LaFollette.

Phillips was being held on $100,000 bond on an aggravated domestic assault charge and was due back in court on July 31st at the time of his death.

The Sheriff’s Office notified the DA’s office about the incident and District Attorney General Jared Effler contacted the TBI and requested they come in to investigate, which is standard procedure in all jailhouse deaths in Tennessee.