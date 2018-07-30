Home / Obituaries / Susan Jeffers, age 72 of Clinton

Susan Jeffers, age 72 of Clinton

Jim Harris 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 67 Views

Susan Jeffers, age 72 of Clinton, TN passed away on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN.  She loved her family, grandchildren and her cat, Bitsy.  Susan also loved to read.

Susan is preceded in death by her father, Loyd Caldwell, and sister, Kathy Caldwell McDougall.

Susan is survived by her mother, Wanda Caldwell Bulger of Marietta, GA; husband, Benny Jeffers of Clinton, TN; son, Scott Jeffers and wife, Kristi of Kingsport, TN; daughter, Lori Smith and husband, Mack of Powell, TN; brother, Michael Caldwell and wife, Melanie of Norcross, GA; grandchildren, Jana Smith, Brad Jeffers, Adam Jeffers and Alex Jeffers; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Susan’s family will receive her friends on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 from 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary.  Susan’s interment will follow her visitation at 3:00 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge, TN.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Robert (Bob) Heiney, age 78,

Robert (Bob) Heiney, age 78, formerly of Holland, OH, passed peacefully from this life on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.