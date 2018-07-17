State sales tax holiday July 27-29

The state of Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday is held every year, beginning at 12:01 a.m. on the last Friday in July and ending at 11:59 p.m. the following Sunday night. During this weekend, certain goods may be purchased tax free. The 2018 tax-free holiday weekend begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 27 and ends Sunday, July 29 at 11:59 p.m.
When is the tax holiday?
• It begins the last Friday in July each year at 12:01 am and ends at 11:59 pm the following Sunday.
CLOTHING
Who can buy tax-exempt clothing?
• Anyone (not just students) can buy clothing that qualify.
What’s tax-exempt?
• General apparel that costs $100 or less per item (shirts, pants, jackets, socks, shoes, dresses, etc.)
• Items that are normally sold together, such as shoes, cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 threshold.
• More items are listed at www.tntaxholiday.com
What’s still taxable?
• Apparel that costs more than $100.
• Items such as jewelry, handbags, or sports and recreational equipment.
• Items purchased for business or trade use.
• Please consult our spreadsheets at www.tntaxholiday.com for a more comprehensive list of items.
SCHOOL SUPPLIES
What’s tax-exempt?
• School and art supplies with a purchase price of $100 or less per item, such as binders, books, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes.
• Items that are normally sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 threshold.
• More items are listed at www.tntaxholiday.com
What’s still taxable?
• School and art supplies individually priced at more than $100. • Items purchased for business or trade use.
• Please consult our spreadsheets at www.tntaxholiday.com for a more comprehensive list of items .
COMPUTERS
What’s tax-exempt?
• Computers with a purchase price of $1,500 or less. This includes laptops as well as tablets (iPads, etc.).
• Computers for personal (not business) use.
• More items are listed at www.tntaxholiday.com
What’s still taxable? • Computer parts, like keyboards and monitors, when not sold with a CPU.
• Storage media, like flash drives and compact discs.
• Individually purchased software.
• Video game consoles.
• Computer printers and supplies.
• Electronic readers (Kindles, Nooks, etc.) and personal digital assistants.
• Cell phones, including smart phones.
• Please consult our spreadsheets at www.tntaxholiday.com for a more comprehensive list of items.