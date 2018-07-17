State sales tax holiday July 27-29

The state of Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday is held every year, beginning at 12:01 a.m. on the last Friday in July and ending at 11:59 p.m. the following Sunday night. During this weekend, certain goods may be purchased tax free. The 2018 tax-free holiday weekend begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 27 and ends Sunday, July 29 at 11:59 p.m.

When is the tax holiday?

• It begins the last Friday in July each year at 12:01 am and ends at 11:59 pm the following Sunday.

CLOTHING

Who can buy tax-exempt clothing?

• Anyone (not just students) can buy clothing that qualify.

What’s tax-exempt?

• General apparel that costs $100 or less per item (shirts, pants, jackets, socks, shoes, dresses, etc.)

• Items that are normally sold together, such as shoes, cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 threshold.

• More items are listed at www.tntaxholiday.com

What’s still taxable?

• Apparel that costs more than $100.

• Items such as jewelry, handbags, or sports and recreational equipment.

• Items purchased for business or trade use.

• Please consult our spreadsheets at www.tntaxholiday.com for a more comprehensive list of items.

SCHOOL SUPPLIES

What’s tax-exempt?

• School and art supplies with a purchase price of $100 or less per item, such as binders, books, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes.

• Items that are normally sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 threshold.

• More items are listed at www.tntaxholiday.com

What’s still taxable?

• School and art supplies individually priced at more than $100. • Items purchased for business or trade use.

• Please consult our spreadsheets at www.tntaxholiday.com for a more comprehensive list of items .

COMPUTERS

What’s tax-exempt?

• Computers with a purchase price of $1,500 or less. This includes laptops as well as tablets (iPads, etc.).

• Computers for personal (not business) use.

• More items are listed at www.tntaxholiday.com

What’s still taxable? • Computer parts, like keyboards and monitors, when not sold with a CPU.

• Storage media, like flash drives and compact discs.

• Individually purchased software.

• Video game consoles.

• Computer printers and supplies.

• Electronic readers (Kindles, Nooks, etc.) and personal digital assistants.

• Cell phones, including smart phones.

• Please consult our spreadsheets at www.tntaxholiday.com for a more comprehensive list of items.