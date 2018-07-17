Home / Community Bulletin Board / State sales tax holiday July 27-29

State sales tax holiday July 27-29

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

The state of Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday is held every year, beginning at 12:01 a.m. on the last Friday in July and ending at 11:59 p.m. the following Sunday night. During this weekend, certain goods may be purchased tax free. The 2018 tax-free holiday weekend begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 27 and ends Sunday, July 29 at 11:59 p.m.

When is the tax holiday?

• It begins the last Friday in July each year at 12:01 am and ends at 11:59 pm the following Sunday.

CLOTHING

Who can buy tax-exempt clothing?

• Anyone (not just students) can buy clothing that qualify.

What’s tax-exempt?

• General apparel that costs $100 or less per item (shirts, pants, jackets, socks, shoes, dresses, etc.)

• Items that are normally sold together, such as shoes, cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 threshold.

• More items are listed at www.tntaxholiday.com

What’s still taxable?

• Apparel that costs more than $100.

• Items such as jewelry, handbags, or sports and recreational equipment.

• Items purchased for business or trade use.

• Please consult our spreadsheets at www.tntaxholiday.com for a more comprehensive list of items.

SCHOOL SUPPLIES

What’s tax-exempt?

• School and art supplies with a purchase price of $100 or less per item, such as binders, books, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes.

• Items that are normally sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 threshold.

• More items are listed at www.tntaxholiday.com

What’s still taxable?

• School and art supplies individually priced at more than $100. • Items purchased for business or trade use.

• Please consult our spreadsheets at www.tntaxholiday.com for a more comprehensive list of items .

COMPUTERS

What’s tax-exempt?

• Computers with a purchase price of $1,500 or less. This includes laptops as well as tablets (iPads, etc.).

• Computers for personal (not business) use.

• More items are listed at www.tntaxholiday.com

What’s still taxable? • Computer parts, like keyboards and monitors, when not sold with a CPU.

• Storage media, like flash drives and compact discs.

• Individually purchased software.

• Video game consoles.

• Computer printers and supplies.

• Electronic readers (Kindles, Nooks, etc.) and personal digital assistants.

• Cell phones, including smart phones.

• Please consult our spreadsheets at www.tntaxholiday.com for a more comprehensive list of items.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Clinch River Clean-up needs more volunteers

This year’s Big Clinch River Cleanup on Saturday, July 21, is very short-handed, as many of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.