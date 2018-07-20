State awards ThreeStar grants

(TNECD release) Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced today the 60 counties that will receive ThreeStar Grants.

The grants will be used for a variety of local programs addressing economic development, education and workforce development, public safety, health and efficient government.

“Providing more opportunities for Tennesseans is one of our state’s main objectives, and with the assistance of the ThreeStar Competitive Grants, the 60 recipients will be better prepared for success,” Haslam said. “The ThreeStar program is a great asset to help communities across Tennessee thrive, and I look forward to seeing each of these 60 communities continue to succeed.”

“I want to congratulate the 60 communities chosen in this round to receive the ThreeStar Grants,” Rolfe said. “The projects that these counties complete with ThreeStar grant assistance will enhance local communities by creating a better living and working environment for residents.”

ThreeStar focuses on best practices in five key community areas, including jobs and economic development, education and workforce development, fiscal strength and efficient government, public safety and health. To be eligible for this grant, the county must meet requirements in these five areas and show how the project will move the county forward in at least one of those areas.

“TNECD is able to assist the 60 recipients of the ThreeStar Grants by investing in locally-driven projects that transform communities,” Amy New, assistant commissioner of Community and Rural Development, said. “We are proud to partner with these communities as they continue to work collaboratively to enhance their economic landscape.”

In total, TNECD is awarding $955,000 to Tennessee communities through this round of the ThreeStar Grant program. TNECD is committed to helping communities in the areas that they prioritize on a local level. The projects are new programs or expand upon existing programs. All are based on the communities’ ThreeStar planning process.

The grants have been awarded to the following counties:

Anderson $5,000

Campbell $25,000

Morgan $25,000

Roane $5,000

Union $25,000