Smokies’ wrap-up: Bryant rehabbing, Giambrone honored, Smokies win

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies defeated the Montgomery Biscuits on Monday night, 6-2, in Kris Bryant’s first rehab game with the Smokies. Tennessee totaled 10 hits to go along with a strong pitching performance as 7,613 fans, a season-high, looked on.

Bryant would go on to finish 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and a home run. He also made several nice plays at the hot corner despite recording a throwing error.

Tennessee’s offense got things going right out of the gates. Bryant reached on an error by the first baseman and was moved to third on a Zack Short double. Yasiel Balaguert drove in the first run of the game on a single to right field. Tennessee added one more to the lead on a Trent Giambrone infield single.

Bryant was part of a rally again in the bottom of the second inning that increased the Smokies lead. With one out, Charcer Burks doubled and was driven in by Bryant to give Tennessee a 3-0 lead. The lead was 4-0 in the bottom of the third when Vimael Machin hit his third home run of the season over the fence in left.

The former MVP was not done in his dominant effort and put the game out of reach. Burks walked to start the inning, and Bryant hit a two-run home run into the porch in left field to give the Smokies a 6-0 lead.

Matt Swarmer received the start for the Smokies and picked up his first win in Double-A. Swarmer pitched six innings, allowing no runs on two hits and struck out five. Swarmer lowered his ERA to 3.60 with the outing.

Jordan Minch replace Swarmer in the seventh inning and gave up a run in two innings of work. He also struck out one. Jake Stinnett finished the game off in the top of the ninth, giving up a run.

The Smokies and Biscuits will be back in action on Tuesday for an afternoon game beginning at 12 p.m. Thomas Hatch is the projected starter for Tennessee as he looks for win number seven, while Bryant will appear in his second rehab game with the Smokies.

———————————————————————————————

(Tennessee Smokies) The Chicago Cubs have announced that Kris Bryant will be appearing for the Tennessee Smokies on a rehab assignment beginning on Monday, July 9th.

Kris Bryant was placed on the disabled list by the Chicago Cubs due to left shoulder inflammation. Kris Bryant has earned numerous accolades in his young career, including two All-Star teams, the 2015 N.L. Rookie of the Year Award and the 2016 N.L. MVP. Kris Bryant last appeared for the Smokies in 2014 where he hit .355 and blasted 22 homers in just 68 games. Bryant was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 1st round of the 2013 draft.

———————————————————————————————

(Tennessee Smokies) The Southern League has announced that Smokies infielder Trent Giambrone has been named player of the week for the week of July 2 through July 8.

The 24 year-old posted a .346 batting average with 9 hits, and 11 RBI’s throughout the week. Giambrone picked up 9 of his 11 RBI’s in one game against the Jackson Generals on July 5th where he blasted 3 home runs on his way to a 4-for-5 night at the plate. Giambrone also picked up 5 runs and 3 doubles during his stellar week.

In his first season at the Double-A level, Giambrone is hitting .262 on the year in 79 games for Tennessee. Giambrone has shown his power with 14 home runs on the season with 72 hits, and 39 RBI’s. The skilled infielder has also shown off his speed with 21 stolen bases during the 2018 season. Giambrone was selected in the 25th round of the 2016 draft by the Chicago Cubs.