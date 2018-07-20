Home / Community Bulletin Board / Smokies to honor first responders

Smokies to honor first responders

2018-07-20

(Smokies press release) The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the team will be hosting a night honoring first responders on September 1, 2018. FOX First Responders Night, presented by 9-1-1 will include a special pregame ceremony recognizing select first responders who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

Each of the three selected nominees will be recognized at one of three select games during the 2018 season leading up to FOX First Responders Night, presented by 9-1-1 on September 1, 2018.

Fans will have the opportunity to nominate a first responder that has gone above and beyond in the line of duty. Fans can submit their story by visiting the Smokies website to fill out a nomination form, and have a chance for them to be recognized during a special pre-game presentation on September 1, 2018.

Nominations will continue to be accepted through Friday, August 3rd.

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE

