Smokies’ skid reaches 8 as Barons take 6-4 decision

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies were defeated 6-4 by the Birmingham Barons on Tuesday in Birmingham. Tennessee has now lost eight games in a row.

Birmingham jumped in front first on an RBI-double in the bottom of the third inning, giving the Barons a 1-0 lead. They would add to their lead with a single in the fourth inning, making it a 2-0 game. Tennessee answered in the seventh inning. After a leadoff walk by Eddy Martinez, P.J. Higgins doubled home Martinez to cut the Barons lead in half. Jesse Hodges tied the game at 2-2 when he hit a double of his own that scored Higgins.

Vimael Machin came up later in the frame and gave the Smokies their first lead of the game, as he singled to right field. The RBI-single scored Hodges and gave the Smokies a 3-2 advantage. Birmingham immediately answered with a solo home run in the bottom of the inning that tied it at 3-3 and took a 4-3 lead on a double later in the frame.

The Barons added to the lead with a two-run home run in the eighth inning, putting the Smokies in a 6-3 hole. Tennessee would get one run back in the ninth when Charcer Burks reached on an error and Wynton Bernard scored, but the game would end 6-4.

Keegan Thompson started on the mound for Tennessee. Thompson pitched 5.0 innings, giving up two runs on six hits and two walks. He also struck out seven in the start. Thompson handed the ball to Jordan Minch to start the sixth inning. Minch threw 1.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out two. Zach Hedges relieved Minch and tossed the final 1.1 innings for the Smokies, giving up two runs on two hits.

Tennessee and Birmingham are set to play the third game of the series on Wednesday at 8:05 p.m. ET. The Smokies will send Duncan Robinson (5-2, 3.23 ERA) to the hill and the Barons are going to counter Robinson with Dylan Cease (1-0, 3.74 ERA). Robinson is coming off a no decision against Biloxi on July 20, where he threw 6.0 scoreless innings. He has the eighth best ERA out of starting pitchers in the Southern League this season.

Written by Blake Von Hagen, Broadcast Assistant for the Tennessee Smokies