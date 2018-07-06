Smokies’ Robinson named Cubs’ Minor League Pitcher of Month

(Tennessee Smokies) The Chicago Cubs have announced that Smokies pitcher Duncan Robinson has been selected as the Cubs Minor League pitcher of the month for June.

The 24 year-old was 2-0 with a 1.57 ERA (4 ER/23.0 IP) in four June starts for Tennessee, walking none and striking out 26 while posting a 0.91 WHIP. He limited batters to a .228 average and a .568 OPS, and struck out a season-high 11 batters in 6.0 innings, June 10 vs. Birmingham. He allowed two or fewer runs in each of the four starts, recording three quality starts.

In his first season at the Double-A level, Robinson is 5-1 with a 3.10 ERA (30 ER/87.0 IP) in 16 starts for Tennessee, having walked just 12 while striking out 83, good for a strikeout to walk ratio of 6.92. In his last eight starts since May 19, he is 4-0 with a 2.15 ERA (11 ER/46.0 IP) with four walks compared to 50 strikeouts and a .262 opponent on-base percentage in that span.

Robinson, selected by the Cubs in the ninth round of the 2016 Draft out of Dartmouth, is 16-11 with a 2.70 ERA (70 ER/233.1 IP) in 49 career minor league games (36 starts). He has walked 46, struck out 197 and allowed just 13 home runs with a 1.19 WHIP. Robinson was named a 2017 Midwest League All-Star with South Bend.

The Cubs also named Single-A South Bend infielder Jared Young the Minor League player of the month for June.