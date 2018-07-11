Smokies fall to Biscuits, 4-3, in extras

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies fell 4-3 in 11 innings to the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday afternoon. The Smokies left 22 runners on base in the game.

Thomas Hatch was his normal self on the mound as he pitched five innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out four in his start.

Down 2-0, the Smokies cut that lead in half in the bottom of the second. Vimael Machin walked to start the inning and, with two outs, catcher Will Remillard drove him in to make it 2-1. Jeffrey Baez doubled Remillard to first but an out ended the inning.

The score remained 2-1 all the way to the bottom of the sixth when the Smokies took the lead. A single by Trent Giambrone, a walk from Machin and a sacrifice fly from Eddy Martinez put runners on second and third. Jesse Hodges was the next batter, and he delivered with a double that gave Tennessee a 3-2 lead.

Brian Duensing made his rehab appearance in inning number six, pitching a scoreless inning. Duensing is 2-0 in 35 appearances this season for the Cubs.

Making his first home appearance, James Buckelew pitched three innings, allowing one run on two hits. He also struck out one.

In extras, Wyatt Short pitched a scoreless inning in the 10th but gave up the go-ahead run in the top of the 11th. The Smokies went quietly in the bottom of the inning.

Kris Bryant started in his second straight game for the Smokies on Tuesday afternoon. Bryant went 0-2 with two strikeouts before leaving the game in the third inning.

The Smokies and Biscuits conclude their four-game series on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. Michael Rucker is the projected starter for Tennessee as he looks for win number seven.

Written by Rob Harvey, Broadcast Assistant for the Tennessee Smokies