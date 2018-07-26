Smokies drop ninth in a row, falling to Barons 9-1

(Tennessee Smokies press release) The Tennessee Smokies were defeated 9-1 by the Birmingham Barons on Wednesday night in Birmingham. The loss was the fourth straight to Birmingham and the ninth loss in-a-row.

Duncan Robinson received the start for the Smokies and lasted 4.2 innings, allowing seven runs, six of them earned. Robinson gave up 12 hits, leading to runs being given up in four of the five innings he pitched in. The six earned runs were the second most he has given up this season. Preston Morrison replaced Robinson with two outs in the fifth and pitched 1.1 innings, allowing one unearned run.

The next arm out of the bullpen was Wyatt Short who pitched a scoreless inning, striking out one. Jake Stinnett pitched the eighth inning and gave up one earned run.

Tennessee’s offense struggled in the game as they were hitless until the seventh inning. Zack Short broke up the perfect game in the seventh with a single. The Smokies threatened in that inning after Trent Giambrone walked. However, the Smokies failed to score, leaving two men in scoring position.

The Smokies finally got on the board in the top of the eighth when Eddy Martinez hit his 10th home run of the season over the center field fence. Martinez has four home runs in his last 10 games.

In total, the Smokies had four hits in the game. The hits came from Short, Giambrone, Martinez and P.J. Higgins. Giambrone also reached base on a walk in the seventh inning.

The Smokies and Barons will be back in action for game four of the series on Thursday in Birmingham. Matt Swarmer is the projected starter for Tennessee as he looks for his second win in Double-A. In his last start, Swarmer had a season-high in strikeouts with seven. He looks to bring that momentum into Thursday’s start. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET.

Written by Rob Harvey, Broadcast Assistant for the Tennessee Smokies