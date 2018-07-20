Smokies drop both games of doubledip at Biloxi

(Tennessee Smokies) The Smokies were swept by the Shuckers on Thursday night in a doubleheader. Tennessee fell 2-1 in the first game, and 4-1 in game two as the offense failed to heat up in the rainy conditions.

Keegan Thompson received the start in game one of the doubleheader and shut the Shuckers down. Thompson pitched five innings, allowing no runs on just two hits and striking out five. Thompson lowered his ERA to 3.80 with the outing and has allowed just two runs in his last four starts.

Tennessee got on the board first in game one, in the bottom of the third from its most reliable source of offense. With no one on, Trent Giambrone hit his 16th home run of the season over the fence in center that put Tennessee up 1-0. That was all the offense the Smokies would receive though.

Jake Stinnett could not hold onto the one run lead as he replaced Thompson in the sixth. Stinnett gave up a go-ahead two-run home run that propelled Biloxi to victory.

In game two of the doubleheader, James Buckelew made his first start for the Smokies. Buckelew lasted 4.2 innings, allowing three runs on four hits. He also struck out three. Daury Torrez replaced Buckelew with two outs in the fifth and threw 1.1 innings, allowing one run on a solo home run.

Down 3-0, the Smokies finally got on the board in the top of the sixth. With one out in the inning, Zack Short tripled to center. Yasiel Balaguert was the next batter and put the Smokies on the board with a double that scored Short. Once again though, the Smokies could not bring across more than one run in the game.

The Smokies will be back in action on Friday night for game three of the series in Biloxi. Duncan Robinson is the projected pitcher for Tennessee as he looks for win number six on the season. The Shuckers will counter with Kodi Medeiros who is looking for his seventh win of the year.

Written by Rob Harvey, Broadcast Assistant for the Tennessee Smokies