Smokies double up Biscuits, 4-2; Barons come to town Thursday

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies beat the Montgomery Biscuits 4-2 on Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium. Tennessee used two first inning home runs and solid pitching to fend off the Biscuits.

Tennessee took an early lead on multiple runs in the bottom of the first inning. After a groundout, Trent Giambrone came to the plate and hit a solo home run to left field, making it 1-0 Smokies. It was the fifteenth home run of the season for Giambrone. Zack Short followed Giambrone by hitting a solo home run of his own on the first pitch of the next at-bat. For Short, it was his eleventh homer of the season.

Montgomery answered with an RBI-single in the third inning that made it 2-1. The game would remain 2-1 until the eighth inning, when Connor Myers scored on a wild pitch to extend the Tennessee lead to 3-1. Giambrone would follow with a sacrifice fly to score Charcer Burks and make it 4-1. A solo home run in the top of the ninth inning brought the Biscuits within two, but the Smokies would hold on for a 4-2 win.

Michael Rucker made the start at pitcher for the Smokies. Rucker threw 6.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits. He also struck out three while not walking anyone. It was the second straight shutout appearance for Rucker. He was relieved by Daury Torrez to start the seventh inning. Torrez pitched 2.0 innings, giving up no runs on two hits and no walks. Jake Stinnett followed Torrez and pitched the ninth inning.

Tennessee will now prepare for a five-game home series with the Birmingham Barons starting tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. Keegan Thompson (2-1, 5.02 ERA) is set to make the start on the mound for the Smokies and he will be opposed by Matt Tomshaw (4-4, 5.16).

Thompson is coming off a win against Jackson on July 7, where he pitched 5.0 scoreless innings and gave up just three hits. He is holding batters to a .188 average in July. Thompson has thrown 11.1 consecutive scoreless innings.

Written by Blake Von Hagen, Broadcast Assistant for the Tennessee Smokies