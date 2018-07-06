Smokies clobber Generals, 16-3

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies beat the Jackson Generals 16-3 on Thursday night. Trent Giambrone had a three-home run day at the plate and Tennessee was boosted by solid pitching throughout the game.

Tennessee opened the scoring when Giambrone hit a solo home run to left field in the top of the first inning that made it 1-0 Smokies. It was the twelfth long ball of the season for Giambrone. Eddy Martinez added to the lead with a two-run shot to left field in the fourth inning, scoring Yasiel Balaguert and making it a 3-0 lead. The Generals got on the board in the bottom of the frame on an RBI-groundout that cut the Smokies lead to 3-1. Giambrone added to his big day with a two-run home run in the top of the fifth, bringing home Vimael Machin and giving Tennessee a 5-1 advantage. Jesse Hodges hit a sacrifice fly that scored Balaguert in the sixth and Connor Myers singled in Martinez to increase the Tennessee lead to 7-1.

A Generals solo home run in the bottom of the inning cut the deficit to 7-2, but Hodges would double in another Smokies run in the seventh to make it 8-2. In the eighth inning, Giambrone came up big again. This time, it was a two-run double that scored Erick Castillo and Charcer Burks, making it a 10-2 game. Burks added two more runs in the ninth inning to continue the Smokies offensive outburst, as he doubled with the bases loaded to reach a 12-2 score. Giambrone capped off the day in a fitting way, as he hit a grand slam later in the ninth inning to make it a 16-2 game. For Giambrone, it was the third home run of the game and the fourteenth of the season. Giambrone finished the game with four hits, three home runs, four runs and nine RBIs. Jackson hit a solo home run in the ninth to wrap up the scoring.

Oscar De La Cruz started the game as Tennessee’s pitcher. De La Cruz pitched 5.0 innings, giving up one run on four hits and two walks. Jordan Minch relieved De La Cruz to start the sixth inning. Minch threw 2.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits and one walk. Preston Morrison came in after Minch and pitched the final two innings to close the game.

The Smokies and Generals will meet for the third game of the series on Friday at 7:05 p.m. Keegan Thompson is scheduled to start on the mound for Tennessee. Thompson is 1-1 with a 7.71 ERA in his two starts with the Smokies this season. After pitching just 3.0 innings in his first appearance, Thompson registered 6.1 scoreless innings against Chattanooga on June 30. He allowed one hit and two walks while striking out seven in the outing.