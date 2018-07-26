Smokies, Bush’s Beans “Team Up Against Hunger”

(Tennessee Smokies press release) Tennessee Smokies and BUSH’S® Beans are working with Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee to “Team Up Against Hunger.” In its second year, this program encourages fans to bring non-perishable food donations to Smokies Stadium on Sunday, July 29th and, in turn, fans will receive a Smokies ticket voucher for Fan Appreciation Night on September 2, 2018 (One ticket per person) for helping to feed the local community through Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee. Ninety Minor League Baseball™(MiLB) clubs across the country will “Team Up Against Hunger” throughout the month of July. The month is significant as it marks the middle of summer break and a crucial time when millions of children are not receiving free or reduced-price meals at their schools as they do when school is in session.

“We are honored to partner with BUSH’S Beans and Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee to bring the issue of hunger to light using our MiLB platform,” said Thomas Kappel, Director of Corporate Partnerships for the Tennessee Smokies. “This is one great way to bring the community together to show that we are united in the fight against hunger in our hometown.”

“As a family-owned food company, it is important to everyone at BUSH’S to help hungry families,” said Mike Morris, consumer experience manager at Bush Brothers & Co. “Working with Minor League Baseball and communities nationwide helps bring attention and action to a very important topic – beating hunger.”

“Beating hunger in our community is a mission we work toward every day,” says Elaine Streno, Second Harvest’s Executive Director. “It’s hard to believe, but 1 in 7 East Tennesseans are at risk of hunger every day. We are grateful to Minor League Baseball and BUSH’S Beans for joining us in a cause that is so near to our hearts and the hearts of this community.”