Smokies, Academy Sports partner for Back To School Giveaway

(Tennessee Smokies) The Smokies have announced that Academy Sports + Outdoors will be partnering with the Smokies for a Back To School Giveaway. Fans have the opportunity to nominate their favorite schools for a chance at winning $500 worth of school supplies from Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Two schools will be selected, and the $500 Back To School Giveaway will be presented during the Tennessee Smokies game on Saturday, July 28th. Fans can nominate their school for the chance to win $500 worth of school supplies at www.smokiesbaseball.com/academy.

Fans are asked to provide a teacher, principal, or administrators name when nominating. Nominations will continue to be accepted through Tuesday, July 24th.