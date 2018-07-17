Home / Featured / Shop Rite in Rocky Top to close

Jim Harris

Rocky Top’s only grocery store will soon close its doors.

The Shop Rite in Rocky Top will close as early as next week, costing 18 employees their jobs and forcing customers to have to drive farther to purchase groceries.

The store mamagers are in the process of trying to secure financing in order to purchase the store and reopen it under a new name, but those efforts are ongoing and will likely take a few months to come to fruition.

The closest grocery store for shoppers in Rocky Top once the Shop Rite shuts down will be the Clinton Walmart, about eight miles away.

