Senior Citizens Day early, Kids Free Night later at AC Fair, Night #3

Tonight (Wednesday July 18th) is Night #3 of the Anderson County Fair at the Fairgrounds in Clinton as well as Senior Citizens’ Day at the Fair.

The gates open at 11:30 am today for Senior Citizens’ Day, featuring music by David West, sponsored by Hammer’s, and followed at 12:30 pm by Senior activities in the Pavilion, brought to you by the Community Bank and Apple Discount Drug Store, and free ice cream at 1:30, provided by the law firm of Fox & Farley. The Living Heritage demonstration during Senior Day will be biscuit-making from 12 noon to 2 pm.

Gates open at 5 pm for “Melton Heating & Air Night.” It is also a “Kids Free Night,” sponsored by the Rogers Group and Powell-Clinch Utilities, meaning that kids ages 15 and under get in for free.

Tonight at the Fair, there will be a Cornhole Tournament sponsored by the Apple Blossom Cafe. Registration will be from 6 to 7 pm and the tournament begins at 7:30. The Living Heritage demonstration tonight will be fly tying for anglers.

Musical entertainment brings Oliver Springs native and ‘American Idol’ alum Janelle Arthur to the Fair stage at 8 pm.

The nightly Tractor Parade of Power happens at 7:00 and the Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo will be there as well, sponsored by Regina Copeland for Trustee. There are also two $100 cash giveaways, sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevy, at 7 and 9 pm.

Tickets are $5 per person, with kids 6 & under admitted free. A season pass that gets you in each night is only $20.

Pay-one-Price each night for unlimited rides on the James Gang Amusements Midway, which opens at 6 pm.

For more information, visit www.andersoncountyfairtn.com.