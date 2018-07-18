Home / Community Bulletin Board / Senior Citizens Day early, Kids Free Night later at AC Fair, Night #3

Senior Citizens Day early, Kids Free Night later at AC Fair, Night #3

Tonight (Wednesday July 18th) is Night #3 of the Anderson County Fair at the Fairgrounds in Clinton as well as Senior Citizens’ Day at the Fair.

The gates open at 11:30 am today for Senior Citizens’ Day, featuring music by David West, sponsored by Hammer’s, and followed at 12:30 pm by Senior activities in the Pavilion, brought to you by the Community Bank and Apple Discount Drug Store, and free ice cream at 1:30, provided by the law firm of Fox & Farley. The Living Heritage demonstration during Senior Day will be biscuit-making from 12 noon to 2 pm.

Gates open at 5 pm for “Melton Heating & Air Night.” It is also a “Kids Free Night,” sponsored by the Rogers Group and Powell-Clinch Utilities, meaning that kids ages 15 and under get in for free.

Tonight at the Fair, there will be a Cornhole Tournament sponsored by the Apple Blossom Cafe. Registration will be from 6 to 7 pm and the tournament begins at 7:30. The Living Heritage demonstration tonight will be fly tying for anglers.

Musical entertainment brings Oliver Springs native and ‘American Idol’ alum Janelle Arthur to the Fair stage at 8 pm.

The nightly Tractor Parade of Power happens at 7:00 and the Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo will be there as well, sponsored by Regina Copeland for Trustee. There are also two $100 cash giveaways, sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevy, at 7 and 9 pm.

Tickets are $5 per person, with kids 6 & under admitted free. A season pass that gets you in each night is only $20.

Pay-one-Price each night for unlimited rides on the James Gang Amusements Midway, which opens at 6 pm.

For more information, visit www.andersoncountyfairtn.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

