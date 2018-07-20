Home / Community Bulletin Board / Senior Citizens’ Day August 1st at OR Pool

Community Bulletin Board

(Oak Ridge recreation & Parks release) The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will host a Senior Citizens’ Day at the City’s outdoor pool on August 1st. The pool will be reserved exclusively for seniors 50 and older on Wednesday, August 1st from 10 am to 1 pm.

The event will include games and door prizes along with the opportunity to swim in one of the largest spring fed pools in the southeast.

Local life insurance company WoodmenLife will be on site with event trailers as a sponsor, providing music and food for the party.

Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. on a first come, first served basis while it lasts.

All seniors age 50 and up are invited to join us for some fun in the sun. The event is free, but please call the Oak Ridge Senior Center at (865) 425-3999 to reserve your spot by July 27.

