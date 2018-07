Section of Spring Street in Clinton to be closed (weather permitting) on Monday July 30th

The Clinton City Public Works Department says that, weather permitting, on Monday July 30th that they will have Spring Street closed on the east side of Highland Avenue, from 439 Spring Street to Highland Avenue.

Crews will be replacing a drainage culvert that crosses Spring Sreet.

That stretch of roadway will close at 8:00 am and is expected to reopen late that evening.