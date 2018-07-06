Russell Claude Hart age 82 of Clinton, TN passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at his home in Clinton. He was the best man in the world, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Russell retired from the U.S. Air Force and the VA Hospital in Gulfport, Mississippi. He was a member of Westside Baptist Church in Lake City, TN

Russell is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Betty Hart; and grandson, Gabriel Momeros.

Russell is survived by his wife of 57 years, Martha Hart of Clinton, TN; daughter, Wanda Bitterman of Clinton, TN; brothers, Harry Hart Jr of Pennsylvania, Jim Hart of Oregon, and William Hart and wife Lucy of Pennsylvania; sister, Martha Hibig of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Chris Ferguson and Molly Momeros; great grandchild, Xzavier Momeros; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Russel’s family will receive his friends from 6:00pm – 8:00pm on Monday, July 9, 2018 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with his funeral service to follow at 8:00pm with Rev. Atkins and Rev. Pete Lowe officiating. Russell’s interment will be 11:00am on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, TN with full military honors. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.