Home / Obituaries / Russell Claude Hart age 82 of Clinton

Russell Claude Hart age 82 of Clinton

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Russell Claude Hart age 82 of Clinton, TN passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at his home in Clinton.  He was the best man in the world, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.  Russell retired from the U.S. Air Force and the VA Hospital in Gulfport, Mississippi.  He was a member of Westside Baptist Church in Lake City, TN

Russell is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Betty Hart; and grandson, Gabriel Momeros.

Russell is survived by his wife of 57 years, Martha Hart of Clinton, TN; daughter, Wanda Bitterman of Clinton, TN; brothers, Harry Hart Jr of Pennsylvania, Jim Hart of Oregon, and William Hart and wife Lucy of Pennsylvania; sister, Martha Hibig of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Chris Ferguson and Molly Momeros; great grandchild, Xzavier Momeros; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Russel’s family will receive his friends from 6:00pm – 8:00pm on Monday, July 9, 2018 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with his funeral service to follow at 8:00pm with Rev. Atkins and Rev. Pete Lowe officiating.  Russell’s interment will be 11:00am on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, TN with full military honors.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Jerry Martin, age 68 of Clinton

Jerry Martin, age 68 of Clinton, passed away at his home on Sunday, June 3rd 2018. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.