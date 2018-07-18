Home / Local News / Roane couple arrested for DUI with child in car
Jim Harris 5 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 26 Views

A Roane County couple was arrested Friday and charged with DUI and child abuse and neglect following a traffic stop near Roane County Park.

Authorities say that after a Roane County deputy pulled behind the car being driven by Jamie Hall, they observed him switch seats with his wife, Jessica. The car was pulled over and deputies noticed a small child in the backseat not properly restrained in its car seat.

Jessica Hall told the deputies that she and her family had been swimming and were headed to a friend’s house to stay, as she said they are homeless and living out of the car. She reportedly admitted to having smoked marijuana and taking the drug Neurontin before being pulled over.

Jamie Hall was said to be sitting in the passenger seat of the car, drinking water and slurring his words. Deputies asked Jessica if her husband had taken drugs and she said that no, he did not, he has ADHD. However, deputies searching the car found syringes and other evidence that led them to believe that Jamie Hall had injected himself with meth.

The Halls were charged with child abuse and neglect and DUI as well as with driving on a suspended license (neither had a valid driver’s license) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were taken to the Roane County Jail. While deputies did not specify where the child was taken, they did say that DCS has been called into investigate.

