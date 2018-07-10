Roane Commission passes no-tax-increase budget

The Roane County Commission voted unanimously Monday night to keep the county’s property tax rates level in the fiscal year that began July 1st.

Speculation had been rampant in the days leading up to the meeting that supporters of the proposed $67 million school consolidation plan might ask commissioners to consider a tax increase to help pay for the project. That proposal did not materialize during Monday’s meeting, which was held in front of a packed meeting room, and in fact the subject of the school plan did not come up as commissioners debated the budget for this year.

A referendum asking Roane County voters if they would support a $50 wheel tax to help pay for the plan that would consolidate three high schools–Kingston, Rockwood and Harriman–into one K-14 school to be built near Roane State Community College, while making improvements to other schools in the system, is on the ballot for November 6th.