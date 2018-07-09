Home / Featured / Roane Commission facing big decisions

Roane Commission facing big decisions

The Roane County Commission meets Monday night in Kingston to consider the county budget and tax rate for the new fiscal year that began July 1st.

As presented, the budget would currently not include a property tax increase, however some commissioners have advocated for a tax increase of some sort to help pay for the massive school consolidation project county leaders have been discussing.

Expect a lot of public comments on both sides of the issue when the Roane County Commission meets this evening at 7 pm at the Courthouse in Kingston.

