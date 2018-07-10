Roadwork to cause delays in Morgan, Roane counties

Motorists traveling on State Route 29 (US 27) in Morgan and Roane Counties should be alert for road closures that will have an impact on traffic over the next two weeks.

In order to allow for blasting operations to take place, State Route 29 (US 27) will be closed near Coal Hill Road on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays the weeks of July 9 and July 16.

Blasting operations will occur between the hours of 10 a.m. and 12 noon, and will require the roadway to be closed for 30-40 minutes.

While blasting is occurring, motorists may want to consider alternate routes, including SR 328.

Motorists should use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.