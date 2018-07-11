Home / Obituaries / Rhonda Glandon Woodfin, of Andersonville

Rhonda Glandon Woodfin, of Andersonville

Rhonda Glandon Woodfin, of Andersonville, Tennessee, died peacefully on July 9, 2018, after a courageous battle with cancer, at the Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

She was born in 1960 to Kelly Glandon and wife, Catherine Glandon, in Morristown, Tennessee.

Rhonda married Sammy Woodfin in August of 1980, and together they happily raised a family with two daughters, Ashley Arnold, wife of Lucas Arnold, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Sara Meyer, wife of John Meyer, of Andersonville, Tennessee.  As such, she leaves to cherish in love forever the following grandchildren: Raylan Arnold, Rese Meyer, Morgan Arnold, Avery Meyer, Landry Meyer, and Mia Arnold.

She is also survived by siblings, Cheryl Miles, of Cleveland, Tennessee, and Kelly Glandon, of Knoxville, Tennessee.

For twenty-five years, Rhonda zealously served Norris Elementary School and Anderson County High School, where she was known by students and peers alike for her overwhelming kindness and passion to serve others.

At heart, Rhonda was a Norris soccer mom that loved Jesus, shopping with her mom and sister, and taking adventures with Sammy and the girls.

And lastly, Rhonda’s family will always cherish the special prayer passed on to the next generation, for which she taught her daughters to recite at a young age, as follows,  “Dear Jesus, thank you for my family, thank you for my friends, and thank you for all my blessings.  Please teach mommy and daddy, how to teach Ashley and Sara, how to love You, how to be good girls, and how to treat other people.  We love You, and we praise You, in Your heavenly name, Amen.”

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Thursday, July 12th, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with a memorial service to follow.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

www.holleygamble.com

