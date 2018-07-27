Rev. James (Jim) E. Pressnell, age 83 of Caryville passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at Cumberland Village Genesis HealthCare. He was born April 15, 1935 in Caryville, Tennessee to the late Roy and Elizabeth Hatmaker Pressnell. Jim was a member of Shultz Hollow Baptist Church. He ministered churches in Michigan and Tennessee. Jim was a United States Air Force veteran. He retired from General Motors. In addition to his parents, Rev. Jim is preceded in death by his sister, Roberta Davis, and brother, Ray Pressnell.

Survivors:

Wife Margaret Pressnell of Caryville

Daughter Gail Dolin of Caryville

Son Randel Pressnell and wife Batise of Independence, MD

James Pressnell and wife Debbie of Clarksville

Michael Pressnell and wife Kim of Belleville, MI

Gregory Pressnell and wife Diane of LaFollette

14 Grandchildren

23 Great Grandchildren

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Saturday, July 28, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charlie Mac Marlow and Rev. George Asbury officiating.

Interment: 2:00 PM, Sunday, July 29, 2018 at Campbell Memorial Gardens in LaFollette, Tennessee with Military Honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com You may also view Rev. Jim’s guestbook online at

H atmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN, is in charge of arrangements.