Report: OS alderman injured in fall Tuesday

Jim Harris Local News

An Oliver Springs alderman was injured this week while working with the Kingston Public Works Department.

According to the Roane County News, Ward 1 Oliver Springs Alderman Robert Robert Miller, an employee of the Kingston Public Works Department, was found lying on his back, bleeding from the back of his head at the boat ramp at Kingston’s 58 Landing Park, on Tuesday morning.

This park is the the midway point of Kingston’s waterfront trail that connects the city park to Southwest Point.

Authorities say that it appears that Miller had been spraying goose droppings off the boat docks when the pump he was using malfunctioned, causing him to slip and fall, striking his head on the pavement. Police say that the lower half of Miller’s body was in the water and that a passerby was able to slow the bleeding from the head wound by using her shirt.

Fog prevented Miller from being flown to UT Medical Center, so he was taken by ambulance to UTMC, where he is expected to make a full recovery.

