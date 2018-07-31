Reminder: Thursday is Election Day, here are the Commission races

The Anderson County general election is Thursday August 2nd and the polls will be open from 9 am to 8 pm. Remember that on Election Day, unlike during early voting, you must vote at your home precinct and you need to remeber to bring your valid photo ID with you.

In Anderson County, all 16 seats on the County Commission are on the ballot. Here is a reminder of who is running for which seat:

In Commission District 1, incumbents Chuck Fritts and Tracy Wandell are facing challenges from Felicia Foust, Floyd Grisham, Avery Johnson and Tim Risden.

In Commission District 2, incumbent Rick Meredith is running, while longtime Commissioner Mark Alderson is not seeking another term. Meredith is joined on the ballot by Robert Jameson and David Queener.

In Commission District 3, incumbent Phil Warfield is facing challenges from Joshua Anderson, John Meyer and Denver Waddell. Fellow District 3 Commissioner Steve Emert is not on the ballot for the August Commission race after losing the Republican primary for County Mayor to incumbent Terry Frank.

In Commission District 4, incumbents Tim Isbel and Shain Vowell are being challenged by Tabitha Harmon.

District 5 incumbents Robert McKamey and Jerry White will face a challenge from Chris Silver.

District 6 incumbents Catherine Denenberg and Steve Mead will be challenged by Anthony Allen.

In Commission District 7, incumbents Jerry Creasey and Theresa Scott are opposed by Jimmy Bouchard and Denny Phillips.

Incumbent District 8 Commissioners Bob Smallridge and Phil Yager are facing no challenges.

All the races for Anderson County School Board are one-horse affairs, with incumbents Jo Williams, Teresa Portwood and Don Bell all unopposed as they seek re-election. Christopher Gillenwaters has qualified to seek the seat in District 6 on the School Board.

On Wednesday, we will focus on the races for Sheriff, Trustee, Circuit Court Clerk and County Mayor.

In addition to the county general election, Thursday is also state and federal primary election day in Tennessee, with several high-profile races on the ballot, including gubernatorial primaries and races for the Senate seat being vacated by Bob Corker.