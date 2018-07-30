ORT: Knox woman sentenced after plea to OR meth lab

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a Knoxville woman received a 10-year sentence and was ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution after pleading guilty Friday to a methamphetamine manufacturing charge filed after a raid at an apartment in Oak Ridge two years ago.

The meth lab raid occurred at an apartment on Tusculum Drive in central Oak Ridge on March 30, 2016. Agents found an active meth lab and items used to make meth during the raid, which followed an undercover investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine.

51-year-old Kimberly Hughes Welch pleaded guilty to four charges related to the raid in Anderson County Criminal Court in Clinton on Friday.

She was ordered to serve 364 days in the county jail, with credit for time served and a release eligibility of 75 percent, according to ORT. The rest of her sentence will be suspended, and Welch will be placed on state-supervised probation. She and her co-defendant, 50-year-old Raynell Hopson, are expected to pay $50,000 in restitution to the victim, making minimum payments of $100 per month, according to the criminal judgment filed Friday.

Welch was also ordered to submit to random drug tests and complete treatment, register on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation registry, and pay court costs, the criminal judgment said.

The raid on March 30, 2016, was conducted by Seventh Judicial District Crime Task Force agents, who found several meth lab components, including gas generators, hoses, bi-layer liquids, pseudoephedrine powder, and other chemicals used in the initiation and manufacturing of methamphetamine.

After she was advised of her Miranda rights, Welch said she and Hopson were using the items to make meth, according to the affidavits.

The case against Hopson is still pending.

For more on this story, please visit our partners at www.oakridgetoday.com.