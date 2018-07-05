Home / Community Bulletin Board / ORPL hosting Writing Workshop

ORPL hosting Writing Workshop

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 35 Views

The Oak Ridge Public Library will host a writing workshop on Saturday, July 14, 2018, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Author Michael C. Miles is the special guest for the workshop which will focus on how to become a published author.

Mr. Miles is from Bristol, Tennessee, and now lives in Knoxville. His first novel, Dominion, was published two years ago. His second book, The Dying Lesson, was recently published and is being adapted for a short film. The film is expected to be shot in the Tri-Cities/Knoxville area.

All public library events are free and open to the public. For more information on this and other library programs, call (865) 425-3455 or visit the library’s Facebook page, @OakRidgePubLib, https://www.facebook.com/OakRidgePubLib/.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

AC Library Board to meet July 19th in Norris

The Anderson County Library Board will meet on Thursday, July 19, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. at the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.