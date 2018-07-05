ORPL hosting Writing Workshop

The Oak Ridge Public Library will host a writing workshop on Saturday, July 14, 2018, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Author Michael C. Miles is the special guest for the workshop which will focus on how to become a published author.

Mr. Miles is from Bristol, Tennessee, and now lives in Knoxville. His first novel, Dominion, was published two years ago. His second book, The Dying Lesson, was recently published and is being adapted for a short film. The film is expected to be shot in the Tri-Cities/Knoxville area.

All public library events are free and open to the public. For more information on this and other library programs, call (865) 425-3455 or visit the library’s Facebook page, @OakRidgePubLib, https://www.facebook.com/OakRidgePubLib/.