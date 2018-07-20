Home / Featured / ORPD Chief placed on leave
Oak Ridge Police Chief Jim Akagi addresses the media Monday May 9th.

ORPD Chief placed on leave

Jim Harris 11 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

Oak Ridge Police Chief Jim Akagi has been placed on administrative leave after a series of anonymous letters described by at least one city official as a “catalyst for concern.”

Our partners at Oak Ridge Today were the first to report that Akagi was placed on leave Thursday and replaced on an interim basis by Deputy Chief Robin Smith. City Manager Mark Watson is on a trip to China but told ORT on Thursday that Akagi will remain on leave until Watson returns from overseas.

Three anonymous letters were sent in June and July to Watson, members of the City Council anmd others claiming to be from Oak Ridge Police Department employees, and raise a number of concerns about the chief.

The letters raise concerns about “harassment, a hostile work environment, hostility, retaliation, policy decisions, and turnover” and seek to have Akagi either removed or terminated, and that an outside agency like the Tennessee Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission come into investigate the accusations.

Watson told ORT via text from China that many of the allegations in the letters have been determined to be unfounded but that other allegations are still being looked into.

This is not the first time that Akagi has been at the center of controversy, as similar allegations in 2015 led the Oak Ridge City Council to bring in the Municipal Technical Advisory Service–or MTAS– to review the department. That report indicated that pay was cited most often as the reasons for high turnover and low morale within the department. The letters sent this summer, though, according to ORT, contend that that is just one of the issues facing the ORPD. At least one of those letters says that since the review was completed, that things have gotten worse instead of improving.

We will continue to follow this story for you on WYSH, and for more on the 2015 MTAS review, visit our partners at Oak Ridge Today here.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

State awards ThreeStar grants

(TNECD release) Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.