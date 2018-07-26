ORPD announces ‘Operation Safe Start’ as school opens

(ORPD release) A brand new school year is upon us and the Oak Ridge Police Department is making sure students and families stay safe with “Operation Safe Start” beginning Monday, July 30, the first day of school.

The effort steps up police patrols to increase awareness of school zones and ensure drivers are following the law. Residents will likely notice additional police vehicles and officers in school zones across the City.

Officers will be on the lookout for drivers who exceed posted speed limits, ignore school bus stop signs and fail to yield for pedestrians. ORPD will also be enforcing seat belt, child passenger restraint and distracted driving laws, including the new state law requiring the use of hands free devices in active school zones.

“As summer break ends, it will be a surprise for some drivers to see those school zone lights flashing again,” explained Lieutenant Matthew Tedford. “Our officers will be reminding drivers to slow down and be aware of school zones located along their commute. We ask that everyone work with us to keep children, parents and school staff safe.”

Operation Safe Start will continue throughout the first week of school for Oak Ridge, July 30 through August 3, during arrival and dismissal times. Every division of the police department participates in the effort.

For questions about Operation Safe Start or the Oak Ridge Police Department, call (865) 425-3504.