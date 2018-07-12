ORNL FCU warns members of phone scam

Some members of ORNL Federal Credit Union have reported receiving calls that appear to originate from the credit union.

In an email to members, credit union officials wrote, “These calls look like they come from multiple ORNL Federal Credit Union telephone numbers, including our toll-free number, 800-676-5328.”

The caller is falsely claiming that fraudulent charges, mostly Amazon charges, have been made on a member’s account then asking for highly sensitive information including the card number and the card’s 3-digit CVV security code.

If you receive a call from anyone asking for your full debit or credit card number, your 3-digit CVV code, or your PIN, please hang up and call immediately to report the incident, review your transactions, and report the card information stolen if necessary.

Debit Card: 1-888-918-7754

Credit Card: 1-800-449-7728

Remember to never give out your card number, account number, PIN, or security code by phone, text, or email.