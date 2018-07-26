ORNL Director to deliver community lecture Thursday

Oak Ridge National Laboratory Director Thomas Zacharia will give a community lecture on Thursday as part of the 21st season of the Dick Smyser Community Lecture Series.

Zacharia, who has been lab director since July of 2017, is also president and chief executive officer of UT-Battelle LLC, which operates ORNL for the U. S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

This evening, Zacharia will talk about the scientific agenda at ORNL in a presentation titled “Science and the State of the Lab,.

The event is co-sponsored by the Friends of ORNL (FORNL) and the Oak Ridge Public Schools Education Foundation (ORPSEF). It is free of charge, and will be held at the Pollard Technology Conference Center at 210 Badger Avenue in Oak Ridge.

A reception will be held in the auditorium lobby starting at 5:30 pm, where snacks will be served, and the lecture starts at 6 p.m. in the auditorium.