Home / Community Bulletin Board / ORNL Director to deliver community lecture Thursday

ORNL Director to deliver community lecture Thursday

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

Oak Ridge National Laboratory Director Thomas Zacharia will give a community lecture on Thursday as part of the 21st season of the Dick Smyser Community Lecture Series.

Zacharia, who has been lab director since July of 2017, is also president and chief executive officer of UT-Battelle LLC, which operates ORNL for the U. S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

This evening, Zacharia will talk about the scientific agenda at ORNL in a presentation titled “Science and the State of the Lab,.

The event is co-sponsored by the Friends of ORNL (FORNL) and the Oak Ridge Public Schools Education Foundation (ORPSEF). It is free of charge, and will be held at the Pollard Technology Conference Center at 210 Badger Avenue in Oak Ridge.

A reception will be held in the auditorium lobby starting at 5:30 pm, where snacks will be served, and the lecture starts at 6 p.m. in the auditorium.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Clinton recognized for annual financial report

(City of Clinton press release) The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.