OR Turnpike lane closure to remain in effect

The city of Oak Ridge wants motorists to be aware that the outside eastbound lane of Oak Ridge Turnpike from Lafayette Drive to East Division Road will remain closed as work continues on the Intersection Improvement Project. The lane closure will be in effect on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. while workers are present, according to a city press release.

Initially expected to be completed by Wednesday night, officials say the project timeframe has been extended and is now expected to continue into next week (week of July 30). Crews are now working on installation of the eastern-most portion of the new sidewalk.

Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists are urged to use extreme care and caution when traveling along this section of roadway. Please take alternate routes whenever possible. If an alternate route is not possible, then give yourself an extra few minutes to reach your destination.

In the press release, city officials state, “We apologize for any inconvenience the closure may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding during this time. Please note that all construction work is subject to change based on such unknowns as weather, equipment, and access issues.”

Questions can be directed to the Public Works Department by calling (865) 425-1875 or by emailing PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov.